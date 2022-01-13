Prince Andrew has had a motion to dismiss the civil case against him denied by a judge in New York so what is alleged against the duke and what will happen next?

Ms Giuffre is suing Andrew in a civil case in New York alleging she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends, including the Duke of York, when she was 17.

The civil case will now move into a discovery phase where Andrew may have to sit for an interview under oath.

Prince Andrew strongly denies the allegations against him.

