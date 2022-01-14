Lib Dem Councillor campaigns for Prince Andrew to lose Duke of York title

Lib Dem Councillor Darryl Smalley is campaigning for the Duke of York to lose the title linking him to the Yorkshire city after sex assault case was sent to trial.

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his military titles and will defend a civil sexual assault lawsuit as a “private citizen”, Buckingham Palace announced.

Mr Smalley told Sky News: “He still remains the Duke of our great city and that’s an association we no longer feel is appropriate.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here