Prince Andrew may have had relationship with Maxwell, former friend claims

An ITV documentary will tonight lay bare the close relationships between Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page will share his suspicions that Ghislaine Maxwell might have had a closer relationship with Prince Andrew than has been previously reported.

He told the documentary: “From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.”

Ghislaine, the Prince and the Paedophile tonight [Tuesday] at 9pm on ITV.

