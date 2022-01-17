Prince Andrew would 'shout and scream' if maids messed up his teddy bear collection

Prince Andrew would ''shout and scream'' at maids if they messed up his teddy bear collection, a royal insider has claimed.

Former royal protection officer Paul Page was discussing the Duke of York's relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell as part of the ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

"There was a card the inspector showed us - a picture of these bears in situ on the bed," Page explained.

"The reason for the laminated picture - if those bears were not put back in the right order - he would shout, scream and become verbally abusive."

