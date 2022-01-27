Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in Virginia Giuffre civil sex case

Prince Andrew is demanding a jury trial in the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case, his lawyers announced on Wednesday.

The defiant statement from the prince’s legal team means a civil trial is likely to take place later this year in New York.

Ms Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for emotional harm and battery, and alleges she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17 years old.

The Duke of York has denied any wrongdoing.

