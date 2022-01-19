Prince Andrew’s rumoured Jubilee medal ‘a matter for the Queen’, says Tory minister

Nick Ferrari put Armed Forces Minister James Heappey on the spot over Prince Andrew’s rumoured Jubilee medal and whether he would still salute the disgraced royal.

The minister said that “it was a matter for the Queen” whether Andrew gets a medal and admitted as a civilian he wouldn’t salute any of the royal family.

Mr Heappy told LBC: “His associations are horrifically ill advised and he has caused enormous challenge for the Royal Family in a year when we should be celebrating the extraordinary service of her Majesty the Queen as she reaches her platinum jubilee.

