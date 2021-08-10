An alleged victim of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has started legal action against the Duke of York. Virginia Giuffre accuses the British royal of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2001 when she was a teenager.

She filed the civil suit seeking unspecified damages on Monday in federal court in New York.

“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her,” court papers state. “It is long past the time for him to be held to account.”

Prince Andrew has previously denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.