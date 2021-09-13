Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts said Prince Andrew should go to prison on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Sky Roberts said the Duke of York must be held accountable for his alleged crimes against Virginia Roberts Guiffre, whose lawyers claimed to have successfully served legal papers against him in her civil lawsuit.

Mr Roberts told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I would like to see him go to prison for at least a little while, he needs to know what it’s like to be held accountable for his actions.”