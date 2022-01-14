Prince Charles dodges question about Queen stripping Prince Andrew of royal titles

Prince Charles refused to comment on brother Andrew being stripped of his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and patronages during an engagement in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace scaled back Prince Andrew’s titles and appearances amid a growing furor over allegations that he sexually abused a teenage girl trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal ignored a reporter’s question while he visited Haddo Country Park to view the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in late November.

Prince Charles met individuals who supported local communities in the aftermath and surveyed the environmental damage.

