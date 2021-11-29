Prince Charles arrives in Barbados as it cuts ties with monarchy

Prince Charles has arrived in Barbados on the ministerial jet Voyager and was greeted by a large diplomatic party led by Britain’s high commissioner to Barbados Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, president-elect Dame Sandra Mason and military chiefs lined a red carpet and were introduced to the prince.

The Prince of Wales will highlight the shared goals and enduring bonds between Barbados and the UK during a ceremony marking the Caribbean country’s transition to a republic.

