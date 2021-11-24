Prince Charles says inclusion and diversity always ‘close to my heart’

Prince Charles has said that promoting inclusion and diversity has always been a subject close to his “heart” when appearing at an event in Cambridge .

The Prince of Wales spoke with Lord Woolley, the first Black man to be head of an Oxbridge college, and remarked: "I have said before that our diversity is our greatest strength, and I become ever more convinced of that truth as time goes by and as I see fresh examples of that principle – as I do so clearly here today."