Prince Charles has reassured a man about the Queen’s health while attending a charity event in Brixton on Thursday (11 November).

The Prince of Wales was asked by a well-wisher about Her Majesty’s health, and appeared to say in response: “She’s alright, thank you.”

Queen Elizabeth II has been ordered by her doctors to rest after she had her first overnight stay in a hospital since 2013 back in October. Charles was attending an event for young entrepreneurs at a NatWest branch in Brixton.