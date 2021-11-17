Prince Charles gave an update on the Queen’s health during his visit to Jordan as part of his Middle East tour.

The Prince of Wales told Sky News: “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73.”

Concern over the Queen’s health has been heightened since last month, when she spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary checks”.

