A sombre-looking Prince of Wales led the nation in honouring the country’s war dead today, laying a wreath for the Queen at the Cenotaph.

The service went ahead only hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would be absent from the service in Whitehall due to having sprained her back.

The Queen, head of the armed forces, said on Sunday (14 November) that it was “with great regret” she was unable to attend the service.

