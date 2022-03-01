Prince Charles condemns Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘brutal aggression’

Prince Charles called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “brutal aggression,” according to a report.

He was quoted by ITV News as saying the Russian assault represented an “unconscionable” attack on democracy and freedom.

Charles was with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the recognition.

In a statement during the visit, the royal said: “The values of democracy and freedom are under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

