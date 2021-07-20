Prince Harry is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” of his life to be published in late 2022, his publisher has announced.

The book will be an “accurate and wholly truthful“ account of his life to date that has helped shape him, according to Random House.

The Duke of Sussex said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become” in a release that will likely cause many in the royal family to be anxious given the bombshells that were dropped when Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey.