Prince Harry claims he predicted the January 6 US Capitol riot and warned Twitter boss Jack Dorsey his platform was allowing a coup to be staged but was ignored.

The royal claims he had emailed Mr Dorsey about the role the social media platform was playing in Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power.

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 and I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” Harry said.

“That email was sent the day before, then it happened I have not heard from him since.”

