The Duke of Sussex greeted a dog after leaving the One World Trade Center today (Thursday).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting New York to attend the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday to urge world leaders to adopt a more equitable vaccine policy.

The couple began their NYC visit with a trip to the One World Observatory along with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul.

As they wrapped up their visit, the couple walked past a police K9.

Harry was seen briefly bending down and greeting the dog before approaching his vehicle while crowds cheered.