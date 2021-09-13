Prince Harry joins US first lady Dr. Jill Biden to host a virtual event honoring Warrior Games athletes.

The former royal will be joined by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; and Ken Fisher, CEO of Fisher House Foundation.

Jill Biden and Prince Harry have a prior relationship thanks to their work on veterans’ issues and with military families, with Jill and President Biden having attended The Invictus Games in the past.

Jill and Harry had planned to attend the games in person prior to the games being canceled due to the Covid pandemic.