Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call for global support of Ukraine

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and called for global support for the country’s people as he and his wife accepted an award at the 53rd annual NAACP Image awards.

Harry and Meghan accepted the President’s Award, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community”, Harry said while accepting the award.

