Harry and Meghan attended a veterans gala held in New York in which the duke presented awards to five service members, veterans and military families.

The 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala was held on the eve of Veterans Day in the US – and saw Harry speak about how his military experience helped to shape the person he is today.

The Duke of Sussex joked he was “living the American Dream” after arriving at the event in a car shaped like a hot dog.