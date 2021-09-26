Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called on pharmaceutical companies to waive their intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York City.

The 24-hour event, which took place on the Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Taking to the stage, Prince Harry urged pharmaceutical companies to waive their intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, describing the pandemic as a “human rights crisis”.

The royal couple said they had spoken with experts about the pandemic and the issue of vaccine equity.