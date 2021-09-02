Prince Harry has blamed what he calls “mass-scale misinformation” for Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy which is causing many people and their families to go unprotected from the virus.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments when speaking at the GQ Men of the Year awards where he was presenting an award to the creators of the Oxford vaccine for their work in helping to fight the pandemic.

Harry also called out the disparity in access to the vaccine, with people in developing nations much less likely to have received a first dose of a Covid jab.