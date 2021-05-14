Prince Harry met Meghan Markle in secret in a supermarket, and then pretended not to know each other during their first trip to London, it has been revealed. Speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex admitted that the couple entered the supermarket “incognito” and “pretended we didn’t know each other”. The pair ended up texting shopping list items from different aisles to avoid public attention during Ms Markle’s first stay at Kensington Palace.