Prince Harry has revealed he considered quitting royal life while in his 20s, in an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. The Duke of Sussex, who - together with wife Meghan - stepped back from royal duties last year, said in the same interview that his experience was like “living in a zoo”, comparing it to the 1998 film The Truman Show. The movie, starring Jim Carrey, follows a man who is unaware that his life takes place on a TV set, broadcast to the public through hidden cameras.