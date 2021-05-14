Prince Harry has shared three “major” instances where he said he felt “completely helpless”, as the Duke of Sussex continues to reflect on life away from royal duties. The comments were made during his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, in which he compared his time as a royal to “living in a zoo” and said he had considered quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. The Duke said the three experiences were when he was “chased by paparrazi” with his late mother, Princess Diana; in an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan, and with his wife, Meghan.