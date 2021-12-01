Prince Harry compares Covid vaccine inequity to HIV struggle on World Aids Day

The Duke of Sussex compared a “spectacular failure” of global vaccine equity to the struggle millions face in accessing HIV medicines during a speech on World Aids Day.

Harry claims “corporate greed and political failure” is prolonging the Covid pandemic.

In a letter read out at a World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS event, the duke said vaccinating the world was a “test of our moral character” and “it’s time to draw from the lessons we learned throughout the HIV/Aids pandemic, where millions died unnecessarily due to deep inequities in access to treatment," he wrote.

