The Duke of Edinburgh's will is to remain secret for at least 90 years to protect the "dignity and standing" of the Queen, the High Court has ruled.

For more than a century the courts have been asked to seal the wills of senior members of the Royal Family, meaning unlike most wills granted probate, it will not be open to public inspection.

In 90 years there will be a private process to if it can be unsealed.

The hearing into the application was held in private in July by the most senior judge in the family courts Sir Andrew McFarlane.