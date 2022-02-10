Prince William enters UK Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 on first trip to UAE

Prince William visited the UK Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 as part of his first major overseas tour since 2019.

The Duke of Cambridge, making his first official trip to the UAE, stopped by the expo on Thursday morning for UK National Day to discuss achieving “a more sustainable world” through his environmental projects.

He is also expected to take part in the Queen’s baton relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which is passing through the event on the way to visit Commonwealth nations.

