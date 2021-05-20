The Duke of Cambridge has tonight blasted the BBC for its failings around the airing his mother’s 1995 Panorama interview, which he says exacerbated her “fear, paranoia and isolation”.

Prince William said he was left with “indescribable sadness” to know the corporation’s shortcomings had “contributed significantly” to Diana, Princess of Wales’ state of mind in the final years of her life.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” the duke said in a recorded statement.