Prince William and Kate Middleton have departed the Bahamas after concluding their Caribbean tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the last week visiting a number of different islands, but their trip was far from smooth sailing.

In a surprise move, William signalled that the UK would support any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy.

His suggestion came after the couple were met with criticism and protests amid calls for slavery reparations in the Caribbean.

