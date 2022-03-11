Prince William says it is ‘alien’ for his generation to see war in Europe

Prince William was caught in a social media storm today after saying the bloodshed in Ukraine was ‘alien to Europe’, but was also reported as saying it was unlike conflicts in Asia and Africa.

His reported comparison received a barrage of criticism online, but the journalist who filed the original story later retracted any reference to Africa or Asia.

