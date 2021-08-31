Earl Spencer pays tribute to sister Princess Diana on anniversary of death

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has shared a poignant photograph of the flag of their family home Althorp House at half-mast on the 24th anniversary of her death.

Charles Spencer, 57, who lives at his family seat in the Northamptonshire countryside, posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter in remembrance of the People’s Princess.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997, aged just 36 – and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry recently unveiled a statue in her honour.