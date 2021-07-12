Helicopter footage shows inmates of a Sydney prison climbing on the roof of the building as smoke billows around them.

Local media report that 14 prisoners were involved in the disturbance at Parklea Correctional Centre, with some using ropes to climb through barbed wires to reach the roof after torching a wing of the facility.

In the prison yards below, a further 50 inmates confronted guards, who used “chemical munitions” to clear the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW were called in to fight the blaze as prisoners paraded on the rooftop.