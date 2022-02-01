Priti Patel appears uncomfortable during Boris Johnson's partygate statement

Priti Patel looked uncomfortable and appeared to be unable to hide her frustrations during Boris Johnson’s partygate statement in the Commons yesterday.

The Home Secretary appeared to squirm as the PM apologised after the Sue Gray report into lockdown-parties in Downing Street found “failures of leadership and judgment”.

It came as a tenth Tory MP has publicly called on the prime minister to resign, saying he sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

