Watch live as Priti Patel grilled by MPs over Channel crossings

Priti Patel is set to give evidence to the Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning (2 February).

The discussion is expected to focus on a number of topics, with the home secretary answering questions on channel crossings, Afghanistan and wider asylum issues, the EU Settlement Scheme and Windrush.

Ms Patel is due to speak at 10am.

The committee takes place shortly before this week's PMQs, which is once again expected to be a rowdy session as prime minister Boris Johnson faces further questions on the partygate scandal and the publication of Sue Gray's report.

