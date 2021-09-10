Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed Dame Cressida Dick will continue to lead the Metropolitan Police Service until 2024.

The MP said extending Dame Cressida’s contract meant the force would have ‘continuity’ amid the Covid pandemic.

Ms Patel said: ‘I am pleased to announce that Dame Cressida will continue to lead the Metropolitan Police until April 2024 and wish to thank her for her service to date. Her extension will provide continuity and stability as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and recruit 20,000 additional police officers.”