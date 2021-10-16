Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess, while he was working at a surgery in his constituency.

The home secretary earlier joined Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer in paying their respects to the murdered MP, by laying floral wreaths outside the church in which he was killed.

The investigation into the murder of Amess is being treated as a terrorism incident and being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.