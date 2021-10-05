The Home Secretary has announced an inquiry into “systemic failures” that allowed a serving Metropolitan police officer to abuse his position to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime,” Priti Patel said today.

“The public have a right to know what systematic failures, enabled his continued employment as a police officer.

“I can confirm today that there will be an inquiry to give the independent oversight needed to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”