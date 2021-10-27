Watch live as Priti Patel faces questions from MPs

Priti Patel, the home secretary, is facing questions from the Justice and Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning.

The committee is expected to cover a wide range of topics including misogyny, immigration, Channel crossings, Afghan resettlement and police cooperation with the European Union.

Ms Patel could be questioned specifically on “unworkable” plans to turn around migrant boats in the English Channel and will likely also be asked to provide an update on the inquiry into the murder of Sarah Everard.

