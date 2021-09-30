Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there are “serious questions” for the Metropolitan Police following the murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard earlier this year by a serving police officer.

Wayne Couzens was given a whole-life sentence on Thursday (30 September) for the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March of this year.

Lord Justice Fulford told the Old Bailey that Couzens had shown “no genuine contrition” for his crimes as he sentenced him to life behind bars for killing the 33-year-old.