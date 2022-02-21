You should still isolate if you have Covid, says Professor Sir Chris Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty has said people should still self-isolate if they have Covid, after Boris Johnson announced that the legal requirement will end on Thursday.

England’s chief medical officer said it is “standard public health advice” despite warning that Covid is “still a very common infection”.

Speaking at a Downing Street Press conference, Prof Whitty said: “We still have high rates of Omicron and I would urge people in terms of public health advice, and this is very much the Government’s position, that people should still if they have Covid try to prevent other people getting it and that means self-isolating.”