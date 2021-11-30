Professor Van-Tam urges people to ‘up their game’ in latest football analogy amid ​omicron variant threat

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says everyone needs to “up their game” amid the omicron variant in his latest football analogy.

England’s deputy chief medical officer urged people to help avoid a “red card” from the newest coronavirus variant.

The Boston United fan added: “Omicron is like now picking up a couple of yellow cards to key players on top.

“We may be OK but we’re kind of starting to feel at risk that we might go down to 10 players and if that happens then we need everyone on the pitch to up their game in the meantime.”

