Pro-Russia students form giant ‘Z’ during Damascus University demonstration

Syrian students and professors formed a giant 'Z' during a pro-Russia demonstration at Damascus University.

Dozens of people were filmed waving Russian flags at the university march before crowds formed the shape of a Z.

The ambiguous symbol has been used as a pro-war symbol to represent support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the 'Z' symbol is an abbreviation of the phrase "for victory".

