Watch live as tens of thousands gather at Berlin anti-war demo

Tens of thousands of demonstrators will march through Berlin today (Sunday) to demand an end to the war in Ukraine.

Organisers of Berlin’s anti-war demo “Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People of Ukraine” expect up to 100,000 participants will descend on the German capital.

The organizers call for more decisive action against Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Scores of protestors wave Ukrainian flags and signs reading “Stand with Ukraine”.

