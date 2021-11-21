Violence breaks out as tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against anti-covid measures on Sunday (21 November).

Protesters chanting “Freedom” were seen throwing bottles and fireworks at Belgian police, which deployed water cannons and tear gas at the crowd as the protest turned violent.

Police estimate that over 30,000 protestors gathered in front of the Gare du Nord train station.

The Belgian government has recently reinforced measures aimed at limiting the spread of Covid19 after the latest spike in cases.