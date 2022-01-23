Police fire water cannon and tear gas on anti-lockdown protestors in Brussels

Police fired water cannons and tear gas at protestors in Brussels on Sunday (23 January).

The crowd was marching against Covid vaccinations and restrictions, with demonstrators chanting “Liberty!” as they marched through the Belgian capital.

Police riot officers sought to disperse protesters, who ignored instructions broadcast over loudspeakers that the demonstration was finished and that they should leave.

Police employed water cannons and tear gas against the crowd.

Similar demonstrations were held in other European capitals on Saturday protesting vaccine passports and other restrictions.