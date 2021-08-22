Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of central London to show solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.

Crowds marched through the capital in protest while waving signs and the Afghanistan national flag.

"We want peace," they were heard chanting.

Thousands gathered at Parliament Square to show their support for the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

As desperation deepens for tens of thousands still scrambling to flee the South Asian country, the Taliban's senior leadership is gathering in Kabul, the capital city, to begin mapping out an "inclusive government".