Thousands of protesters descended on central London on Saturday (August 23rd) to show solidarity to Afghan people living under Taliban rule.

Crowds gathered at Parliament Square, Oxford Circus and Hyde Park to demonstrate against Western governments leaving Afghan people to Taliban rule.

Afghanistan flags were waved during the demonstration - along with signs reading “Stop the oppression of Afghan women”, “Afghanistan is bleeding” and “US & Nato failed”.

US president Biden has said he wants to withdraw American troops by August 31st but revealed that an extension was under discussion.