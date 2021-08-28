Hundreds of Afghans have protested at New Kabul Bank on Saturday, as many form long lines at ATM machines.

Banks reopened three days ago after being closed since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

However, many have struggled to withdraw money.

ATM machines are still operating, but they only allow a maximum withdrawal amount of about $200 every 24 hours. This has contributed to the formation of long lines.

Among the protestors are many civil servants that are demanding their salaries, which had not been paid for months.